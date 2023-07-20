Sithara Entertainments To Bag Distribution Rights Of Leo In Telugu-speaking States

Suryadevara Naga Vamsi’s Sithara Entertainments has been rapidly producing engaging and content-driven films, expanding its presence across India. They are now venturing into the Tamil film market on a grand scale, after the successful collaboration with Dhanush for his film Sir/Vaathi. They aim to collaborate with diverse actors and stars in various languages, as they continue to grow. Now, Sithara Entertainments is all set to collaborate with the much-awaited and exciting action film Leo, featuring director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Thalapathy Vijay. Sithara Entertainment has decided to take over the distribution of Leo in Telugu-speaking states. Producer Suryadevara Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainment said in an interview that he is happy to enter the distribution field with such a sensational film. He added that keeping in mind Vijay’s popularity, this film will be released on a massive scale in Telugu-speaking states, like never before.

This action-packed epic film also stars Trisha Krishnan, Arjun Sarja, and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. Notably, the movie includes popular directors Gautam Vasudev Menon and Mysskin too among its talented cast. It promises to be a thrilling and star-studded cinematic experience.

Leo also features Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, Mathew Thomas, Jafer Sadiq, Madonna Sebastian, and Anurag Kashyap in significant roles. The film’s production team has recently wrapped up its shooting after an intense 125-day schedule, which took them to picturesque locations in Kashmir and Chennai.