Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Maragatham Completes 64 Years Of Release

Maragatham is a popular Tamil film that was released in 1959 in theatres. It is a crime thriller that was directed, written and produced by SM Sriramulu Naidu. The film is an adaptation of the novel Karunkuyil Kunrathu Kolai by TSD Sami and stars Sivaji Ganesan, Padmini and TS Balaiah in lead roles.

SM Sriramulu Naidu’s studio in Coimbatore was a centre of various activities in the 1940s and 1950s. He made many popular films during these years, including Jagathalaprathapan, Pavalakodi, Kannika and Malaikallan. On August 21, 2023, the Tamil film completed 64 years of its release. Even though Maragatham was an adaptation of the novel by TSD Sami, many parts of the film were fictional.

Maragatham is the story of a wealthy Zamindari family in which the maharaja is killed and the blame is put on his innocent brother (played by Balaiah) and his wife (played by Sandhya). The wife awaits the return of her husband, who had escaped from prison. The couple also has a daughter (Padmini), whom they believe has been long dead.

Advertisement

Later, Sandhya saves Padmini’s life in a boat accident, unaware that she is her daughter, and the girl comes to live with her. TS Durairaj, a well-known comic actor from Tamil cinema’s golden era, played the role of a villain who tried to plot the murder of the Maharaja. As Padmini starts living in the same house, the prince (played by Sivaji Ganesan) falls in love with her. After a lot of twists and turns, the truth is revealed about the murderer, and the film ends on a happy note.