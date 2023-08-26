Sivaji Ganesan-starrer Marutha Nattu Veeran Completes 62 Years Of Its Release

Sivaji Ganesan is considered a legend in the Tamil film industry. He is known as one of the greatest actors in the country and was known for his versatility and the variety of roles he depicted on screen. He had an illustrious career that spanned over five decades and was a part of almost 288 films across different languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi. After entertaining the audience for so many years, the actor passed away in 2001 due to age-related issues. In his career, he was a part of many hit films. One such hit film was Marutha Nattu Veeran. It was released in 1961 and on Thursday, it completed 62 years of its release.

Marutha Nattu Veeran was not a big hit like his other films but is still liked among the Tamil-speaking audience. The film was directed by TR Raghunath and produced by B Radhakrishna. The movie, based on a monarch, starred Sivaji Ganesan, Jamuna, PS Veerappa, and P Kannamba in the lead roles.