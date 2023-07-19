Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran Mints Over Rs 50 Crore In 5 Days

Sivakarthikeyan’s latest film Maaveeran has been doing pretty well at the box office. The movie was smartly promoted and has become a box office hit, grossing over Rs 50 crore worldwide in just five days since its release on July 14.

According to reports, the Tamil film has earned approximately Rs 34.95 crore domestically. Although it performed exceptionally well on Sunday with around Rs 10 crore in collections, Monday saw a decline with only Rs 3.8 crore. However, the real test awaits as it competes with Hollywood blockbusters- Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig’s Barbie, scheduled to release on July 21.

As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, Maaveeran has achieved a milestone by grossing Rs 50 crore at the worldwide box office. The Telugu version of the film, Mahaveerudu, has also shown a promising performance, accumulating around Rs 2.71 crore until Monday. The film’s success in both languages indicates its widespread popularity among the audience.

Advertisement

Maaveeran not only features Sivakarthikeyan but also stars Aditi Shankar, Saritha, Mysskin and Sunil in prominent roles. Interestingly, Vijay Sethupathi has lent his voice to the mysterious entity that guides Sivakarthikeyan’s character. The film, following the trend of many modern movies, concludes with a hint at a possible sequel, leaving the audience intrigued and eager for more.