Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran’s Third Single Vaa Veera Out; Watch It Here

Tamil actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming film Maaveeran, directed by Madonne Ashwin, is scheduled to hit theatres on July 14. The movie has already released two songs, namely Scene Ah Scene Ah and Vannarapettaiyile. The makers have now unveiled the third single titled Vaa Veera, a week prior to the film’s release.

The song, composed by Bharath Sankar, features vocals by Vaikon Vijayalakshmi. Yuga Bharathi has penned the lyrics for this song. Vaa Veera is a motivational song, predominantly featuring the voice of music composer Bharath Sankar, with a small portion sung by Vaikom. This soul-stirring melody seems to be associated with a challenging phase in the life of the film’s protagonist, portrayed by Sivakarthikeyan.

The accompanying video offers glimpses of the film’s making, including a grand orchestra performing soothing music and a group of chorus singers. The lyrical video creatively captures the essence of the song, starting with black and white sketches of the actor that gradually transform into vibrant colours, symbolising a positive transformation.

Maaveeran’s trailer has generated immense excitement among the audience. The recently-launched trailer gives us a glimpse into the storyline, where Sivakarthikeyan appears to portray a cartoonist whose illustrations manifest in reality. The actor’s real-life persona is timid, but to give life to his different fictional characters, he undergoes a complete transformation.