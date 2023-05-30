Sivakarthikeyan Starts Dubbing For His Upcoming Film Mareevan; Watch Video

With less than two months remaining until the highly anticipated movie Maaveeran hits the screens, the film’s team has initiated the post-production process. Recently, a brief video was released by the creators of this Sivakarthikeyan-starrer, offering a glimpse into the dubbing session. The footage showcases Sivakarthikeyan inaugurating the session following a small religious ceremony, alongside the film’s director, Madonne Ashwin.

Aditi Shankar, who made her first appearance in films alongside Karthi in Viruman, is now set to make her second film appearance with Maaveeran. The launch event of the movie was graced by her father, renowned director Shankar. Expressing her enthusiasm for the project, Aditi expressed gratitude to director Madonne Ashwin and producer Arun Viswa for allowing her to be a part of the film. Her post read, “I am thankful to Madonne Ashwin sir and Arun Viswa sir for considering me for this wonderful project."

Sivakarthikeyan, Madonne Ashwin, and Aditi Shankar join hands for the first time in this project, marking their debut collaboration. The film also features a talented supporting cast, including Yogi Babu, Sunil, and Saritha. It is worth noting that Madonne Ashwin previously directed Yogi Babu in the highly acclaimed film Mandela, which garnered significant critical praise and even won a National Award.

Bharath Shankar, known for his previous work in the film Mandela, composed the music for Maaveeran. The cinematography is expertly handled by Vidhu Ayyanna, while Philomin takes charge of the editing. The art direction is managed by Raj Kumar Gangappan and Arun Venjaramoodu, and the stunt sequences are choreographed by Yannick Ben. Arun Viswa, from Shanthi Talkies, is the producer backing this project.

Initially scheduled as an Independence Day special on August 11, the release date for Maaveeran was officially announced by Sivakarthikeyan himself, accompanied by a behind-the-scenes video showcasing thrilling action sequences featuring the actor.

However, due to the announcement of the release date of Superstar Rajinikanth and Nelson Dilipkumar’s film Jailer on August 10, the team Maaveeran decided to advance their film’s release to June 14.