Sivakarthikeyan’s Maaveeran Excels In Its First Weekend, Crosses Rs 61 Crore Mark

National Award-winning director Madonne Ashwin’s latest venture, Maaveeran, featuring the charismatic Sivakarthikeyan in the lead role, hit theatres on July 14 and has been making waves ever since. The movie, which received favourable feedback from both critics and audiences, has been steadily gaining momentum at the box office.

As the film enters its second week of theatrical release on July 21, Maaveeran has already amassed an impressive box office collection of approximately Rs 61 crores worldwide, leaving the producer delighted with its overwhelming success. The movie’s strong performance during its charged second weekend has sparked anticipation that it will achieve substantial growth in its box office earnings, with predictions of crossing Rs 100 crores by the end of the second week.

The film’s remarkable box office success is poised to make Maaveeran Sivakarthikeyan’s third 100 crore grosser, following the triumphs of Doctor and Don. It marks a powerful comeback for the talented actor after the setback of his last Diwali release, Prince. With the movie already securing its position among the top-grossing Tamil films of 2023, it is expected to climb even higher, potentially entering the top 5, given its promising performance in the upcoming days.

Advertisement

Maaveeran boasts a talented cast, with Sivakarthikeyan and Aditi Shankar in the lead roles, and noteworthy contributions from Mysskin, Yogi Babu, and Saritha. The film’s music, skillfully composed by Bharath Shankar, has also received acclaim. Maaveeran has struck a chord with audiences in both its Tamil and Telugu versions, garnering praise and admiration across various regions.