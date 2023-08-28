Skanda Trailer Out: Ram Pothineni Is Fierce In Boyapati Srinu's Action Drama

After the massive success of his 2021 film Akanda starring Nandamuri Balakrishna, film director Boyapati Srinu is back with another high-octane actioner Skanda - The Attacker. Telugu actor Ram Pothineni has been roped in as the lead this time. Pothineni, whose last film was The Warriorr, failed to match the expectations of the masses. And now, the 35-year-old seems to have his hopes pinned on Skanda. Taking the excitement of fans a notch higher, Zee Studios South on Sunday, August 27 dropped the much-anticipated trailer of Skanda on social media, garnering an overwhelming response from fans.

Taking the announcement on Instagram, Zee Studios South wrote, “A Massive Thunder. Experience the Same Mass Madness in every language. Here’s the SkandaTrailer in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam," indicating that the Ram Pothineni-next would be a pan-Indian action drama.

Boyapati Srinu, who is best known for his seamless action sequences, promises the same in Ram Pothineni’s Skanda too. The trailer opens with a grand and glorified entry of Pothineni as a mass hero, delivering punchlines with his flamboyant arrogance. He can be seen punching the henchmen with his indomitable power, sending them flying. Pothineni is the embodiment of strength in the 2-minute-long trailer, sporting a rugged avatar. There are also glimpses of a heated family drama, sprinkled with some romance with Skanda’s female lead Sree Leela, with whom the hero engages in a flirtatious way.

According to reports, Ram Pothineni plays the character of a young man from Telangana in Skanda. With grand visuals, perfect slow-motion action scenes, thunderous explosions, deadly fights, and Pothineni’s fearless charisma, Skanda seems to be the ideal family entertainer. The edge-of-the-seat trailer concludes with Pothineni embarking on a ruthless killing spree, stabbing the supposed villains with daggers on their chests. Telugu actor Prince Cecil forms the prime antagonist in Skanda, alongside other notable members of the Telugu film fraternity.

Earlier, a poster featuring Ram Pothineni and Sreeleela was dropped by the makers on social media which demonstrated a cute chemistry between Skanda’s two protagonists. Pothineni was seen dressed in a white kurta and dhoti while Sreeleela was draped in a mustard yellow saree. The duo flashed beaming smiles as they chased each other playfully in a field.