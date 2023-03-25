Smriti Irani Recalls Telling Sushant Singh Rajput 'Tum Maarna Mat Apne Aap Ko'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden demise in June 2020 had left the entire nation shocked. Almost three years after the actor’s death, in a recent interview, former actress and Union minister of Women and Child Development and Minority Affairs, Smriti Irani, recalled how she was left numb after she got to know about Sushant’s death.

Smriti Irani: Why Did SSR Not Call Me?

Smriti was talking to Neelesh Misra on The Slow Interview when she shared that she was in the middle of a video conference when she learned about Sushant’s death. “The day Sushant died, I was on a VC (video conference). There were many people. But I just couldn’t… I said stop it. I felt like, why did he not call me? He should have called once. I had told that boy, ‘Tum yaar maarna mat apne aap ko (Please don’t kill yourself)," an emotional Smriti said.

Smriti Dialed Amit Sadh Immediately After SSR’s Death

Smriti also recalled how she dialed Sushant Singh Rajput’s Kai Po Che co-actor Amit Sadh after SSR’s death to make sure he does not do anything ‘stupid’. “Instantly, I was scared for Amit Sadh. I called him and asked him what he is up to. I knew, kuch gadbad karega bachcha (he would do something stupid). Usne mujhe kaha, mujhe nahi rehna, kya kiya iss idiot ne (He told me, I don’t want to live, what did this idiot do) I got the sense that something is wrong. Publicist Rohini Iyer told me, ‘I am very scared, somebody just find him’," Smriti added. She also revealed how they spoke on call for six hours after Sushant’s death.

During the interaction, Smriti Irani also revealed how Sushant used to work on the sets adjacent to hers in Mumbai. She also mentioned how she had once invited the Pavitra Rishta actor for a masterclass on the IFFI stage when she was the I&B minister.

