'So Cute': Sonam Kapoor Thanks Alia Bhatt for Sending Customised Clothes for Her Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor Thanks Alia Bhatt for Sending Customised Clothes for Her Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor took to Instagram Storty to share a picture of the cute clothes she received from Alia Bhatt for the former's son Vayu.

March 30, 2023

Mumbai, India

Alia Bhatt sends lovely gifts for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy Vayu.
Alia Bhatt sends lovely gifts for Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja’s baby boy Vayu.

Sonam Kapoor is in love with Alia Bhatt’s children's clothing line. It seems Sonam Kapoor received the delivery of the customised clothes for her son Vayu. The clothes arrived in a beautiful blue pack with pictorials of a house filled with potted plants. With the brand name placed on the extreme top, Vayu’s name was printed just a few inches below it. The pack consisted of a range of garments featuring adorable prints.

The cute tees had slogans on them that read “just lion around” to “happy cuddles”. Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram stories and thanked Alia Bhatt for sending beautiful gifts for Vayu. “So cute thank you Ed-a-Mamma, Alia Bhatt,” wrote Sonam Kapoor. Alia was quick to notice Sonam’s post and re-shared the story along with a heart GIF.

Earlier, on Saturday, Jr NTR also shared a picture of gifts he received from Alia Bhatt for his kids. “Thank you Alia Bhatt, Ed-a-Mamma always puts a smile on Abhay and Bhargav's faces…” Jr NTR also joked that he wanted one for himself as well. “Hope to see a bag with my name soon,” he wrote.

Alia, re-shared the story, and hilariously replied, “Yay!! Haha I will make whole bunch of special Ed wear only for you. You're the sweetest thank you!!!”

RELATED NEWS

Alia Bhatt launched Ed-a-Mamma, a kids' clothing brand in 2020. Her brand focuses on sustainable apparel for children aged 2 to 14 years.

In terms of work, Alia Bhatt was last seen in Brahmastra along with her husband actor Ranbir Kapoor. Up next, she has Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh. The movie will also feature veteran stars including Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Alia Bhatt is also awaiting the release of her Hollywood debut film Heart Of Stone with Gal Gadot.

On the other hand, Sonam Kapoor will be seen in the crime thriller Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the movie will also feature Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey. Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in the Netflix film AK Vs AK starring her father Anil Kapoor and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap.

Bhawna Arya

March 30, 2023
last updated: March 30, 2023, 15:18 IST
