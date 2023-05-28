SO HOT! Esha Gupta Sets Instagram On Fire With Her Sexy Body-Hugging Backless Dress, Pics Go Viral

Esha Gupta has once again raised the temperature with her latest photos. The glamorous diva turned heads and left jaws dropping as she slipped into a mesmerizing body-hugging backless dress, showcasing her flawless figure. The series of sizzling snapshots quickly went viral, earning praise from fans and garnering attention from all corners of the internet.

In the pictures that have taken social media by storm, Esha Gupta exudes confidence and oozes sensuality. The backless dress accentuates her curves. With her impeccable style and graceful demeanor, Gupta redefines glamour and sets new benchmarks for fashion enthusiasts. As the images spread like wildfire on Instagram, admirers, and followers flooded the comments section with compliments and expressions of awe. One of the fans wrote, “Unbelievable..NO WORDS." Another wrote, “You are so cute."

Take a look at the photos here:

Recently, she made a stylish appearance at the IIFA 2023 Green Carpet and left everyone completely stunned. She sported a shimmery grey gown and looked hottest as ever. Esha ditched accessories and kept her stresses open.

Recently, she also graced the red carpet at the 76th edition of Cannes Film Festival. Later, in an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, the actress mentioned that she will always hold the Cannes Film Festival close to her heart as it gave her the opportunity of watching a film with Hollywood actor, Johnny Depp.

Meanwhile, she was last seen in Prakash Jha’s Aashram 3, which also starred Bobbe Deol in the lead. Talking about her role in the series, the actress earlier told The Free Press Journal, “I think I manifested it unknowingly when I saw ‘Aashram’ during the lockdown and I wished to be a part of the show. Getting this series was more of a gift from the universe."