Sobhita Dhulipala Says She'll Watch Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan First Day, First Show: 'Ardent Fan Of SRK'

Sobhita Dhulipala recently took to Twitter for an #AskSobhita session and a fan asked if she is excited about Jawan. To this, she replied, “Super duper excited. Will most probably watch on FDFS, ardent fan of SRK sir, can’t wait for the release."

The biggest pan-Indian film of the year, Jawan, is set to hit theatres soon. This highly anticipated film, featuring the Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan and an impressive, star-studded cast, promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats with its thrilling plot. Not just fans, SRK’s Bollywood colleagues are also waiting to see Atlee and the megastar’s magic on the big screen in September.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan follows the story of a man determined to right the wrongs in society and get revenge for his past. The film is expected to be an action-packed thriller where the protagonist, played by Shah Rukh Khan, is faced with a powerful and ruthless villain who has caused suffering to many. Along the way, he meets a seasoned lady officer who becomes emotionally invested in his battle.

Meanwhile, Sobhita, who was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2 alongside Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, will be seen seen in The Night Manager 2, which also stars Aditya Roy Kapur and Anil Kapoor. Lately, her romantic life has also become a topic of interest. Speculations are rife that she is dating actor Naga Chaitanya, who was earlier married to actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Although the couple has never officially acknowledged their relationship, a photo of Naga Chaitanya posing with a chef in London, with Sobhita in the background, went viral in March, adding fuel to the rumours.