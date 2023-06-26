Sobhita Dhulipala: Sexy Comes Easy To Me, But I Hope I Get Chance To Do Other Things Too | Exclusive

Sobhita Dhulipala is gearing up for the release of the Disney+ Hotstar web series, The Night Manager: Part Two. The first part, which released in February this year, grabbed the attention of many and became a part of pop culture conversation. Sobhita’s scintillating screen presence and sartorial sensibilities as Kaveri garnered praise but also left many wondering if her character was underwritten and only served in upping the sensual quotient of the show.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sobhita addresses the feedback and tells us that she chose to take it to her stride. “People watch something and they’ve an opinion. If they feel like there’s not enough of me, somewhere I think that it’s a good thing because it means that they want to watch more of me, which is good news," she says with a smile.

The 31-year-old assures that the second part of The Night Manager will see her contributing to the storyline in a big way. Talking about it, she elaborates, “I knew, when we shot it, that a lot of Kaveri’s arc blows up in the second part. The material was distributed between the two parts in such a way that the first one had a little less but I knew what was coming. So, I wasn’t too worried. But I enjoyed it because I hadn’t done something so glam. There’s room for performance for me, which will come out in this part."

The Night Manager sees her playing business tycoon and arms dealer Shelly Rungta’s (played by Anil Kapoor) wife. We also get a glimpse into the simmering sexual tension she shares with Aditya Roy Kapoor’s Shaan Sengupta. With many referring to her act as ‘sexy’ in the show, Sobhita asserts, “I think sexy comes easy to me."

But she’s quick to reason out as to why the adjective is so widely associated with her. “Dancing, action and comedy also come easy to me but since those are areas that haven’t been explored onscreen due to the characters that I’ve done or the opportunities I got, it may seem like this [being sexy] is one zone I do well," she says.

The Ponniyin Selvan and Bard Of Blood actor further continues, “Since Kaveri as a character is sexy, I’ve to be that. But if I’m playing a character that’s not sexy, I would give my hundred percent there too. I don’t necessarily look at sexy as a compliment but as an ask of the character. So, I do what I can depending on the opportunity given to me. Having said that, I hope I get the chance to do other things also because that would be fun."