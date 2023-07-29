Sobhita Dhulipala Turns Airport Into Her Own Fashion Runway And How

Sobhita Dhulipala has been on a roll. The actress was last seen in The Night Manager Part 2 and now she is all geared up for her highly anticipated second season of Made in Heaven 2. The actress was spotted at the airport recently. In the video that surfaced on the internet, the PS:2 actress can be making her way to the airport. Sobhita, much like other celebs, turned the airport into her own runway and exuded grace and elegance. Talking about her airport look, Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen sporting a chic ensemble that perfectly blended comfort and style. Dressed in casuals, Sobhita donned a turtle neck, full sleeves off-white top. She teamed the top with blue denim. The actress complemented her overall look with black sunglasses and footwear. With her unique fashion sense and charming persona, the actress once again demonstrated why she is celebrated not only for her acting skills but also for her fashion choices.

As soon as the video was shared, fans of the actress flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emoticons. Reacting to the post, a user commented, “Awesomeness (with three red heart emojis)," while another wrote, “Uff dam hot (with a fire and red heart emoji)."

“She looks incredible in Indian attire, should wear them more," a social media user commented."

Sobhita Dhulipala has meticulously curated a collection of exquisite ethnic attire for her film promotions, red-carpet events, and significant photo shoots. She made heads turn on the Made in Heaven 2’s release date event. In the string of pictures shared on her Instagram handle, Sobhita can be seen stealing the spotlight effortlessly in a sparkling and pastel-coloured Tarun Tahiliani saree.

Adorned with elegant borders, the blouse featured a sweetheart neckline with intricate cross-stitch details on the back. Her makeup was carefully selected, with neutral lip colour and contoured cheekbones, accentuating her natural beauty. Sobhita Dhulipala’s accessory choice was a pair of green jhumkas, allowing the saree to take centre stage while adding a touch of elegance. Her hair flowed freely, adding to the overall charm of her look.

Accompanying the pictures, she wrote in the caption, “Made in Heaven date announcement day! Was so excited that y’all will finally stop yelling at me."