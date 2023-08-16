Sobhita Dhulipala Wants 'Lot of Telugu-ness' In Her Wedding, 'I'm Quite Attached...' | Exclusive

Sobhita Dhulipala is basking in the love that has been coming her way ever since the second season of Prime Video’s Made In Heaven released. Having played a wedding planner, Tara Khanna, for two seasons now, Sobhita seems to have a fair idea of the kind of wedding she wants for herself. In an exclusive chat with News18, she spills the beans on how she wants her big day to look like. “All I know is that I want a lot of Telugu-ness to be in it. I’m from Andhra Pradesh. So, I’m quite attached to that culture" she says.

Having curated some big-scale weddings in the show, does she want an opulent wedding in real life too? “Growing up, I’ve seen my cousins have weddings with those kinds of rituals and cultural nuances. I would like these things to be a part of my wedding too. I like that sense of traditionality. That aside, I don’t know if I want it to be big and grand or intimate and close-knit," she shares.

But what helped her gain a perspective on it is her sister’s wedding that took place this year. Talking about how it was a bitter-sweet moment for her, Sobhita remarks, “My sister got married in February. It was a lot of work… putting together the ceremonies! There was so much around the coming together of two people. My memory from the wedding is me being very emotional. There was a lot going underneath."

Weddings maybe a lot of things to a lot of people but for Sobhita, it’s largely an ‘overwhelming’ experience laced with anxiousness. “We had family friends, relatives, neighbours and well-wishers to give their regards. You know that you’re going to enter a new phase of your life and it will hopefully be beautiful. But that shift and shedding of one layer brought so much of anxiety," she states, adding, “On the surface, you’ve to be pleasant because they all mean well but there are so many layers and emotions you go through. At weddings, the atmosphere is so charged and high on energy. It took me a while to actually process it because it was a blur and very hectic."

Coming to Made In Heaven season two, it portrays a whole new edge and side to Tara. In fact, she’s unafraid to sexually manipulate her ex-husband to have her share of his property as part of the alimony, which led many to even refer to her as a ‘gold digger’. But Sobhita defends her character and explains, “I genuinely think that Tara is one of the most relatable protagonists we have around. The greyness of her character isn’t a cinematic idea but the reality of every human being. So, to have characters that have greyness is more natural, normal and relatable than otherwise."