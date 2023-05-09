Trends :Adipurush TrailerVijay Deverakonda BirthdayAnushka SharmaSonam KapoorShahid Kareena
Assembly Elections 2023 Exit Poll Results
Detailed Exit Poll Resutls

  • Karnataka

    POLL OF POLLS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92107232
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    AXIS MY INDIA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    62-80122-14020-250-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    JAN KI BAAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    94-11791-10614-240-2
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    P-MARQ

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85-10094-10824-322-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CGS

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    11486213
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    ETG

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    85113233
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    C-VOTER

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    83-95100-11221-292-6
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    RAJNEETI

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    10092311
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    MATRIZE

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    79-94103-11825-332-5
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    CNX

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    80-90110-12020-241-3
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    POLSTRAT

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    88-9899-10921-260-4
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)

  • Karnataka

    TODAY'S CHANAKYA

    BJPINCJDSOTH
    92120120
    224 Seats (113 Seats To Win)
    • Home » Movies » Sobhita FINALLY Reacts to Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours, Says 'Haven’t Done Anything Wrong...'

    Sobhita FINALLY Reacts to Naga Chaitanya Dating Rumours, Says 'Haven’t Done Anything Wrong...'

    Sobhita Dhulipala has been rumoured to be dating Naga Chaitanya since last year. The Ponnyin Selvan actress has now opened up about rumours about her life.

    Advertisement

    Curated By: Dishya Sharma

    News18.com

    Last Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:39 IST

    Hyderabad, India

    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are rumoured to be dating.
    Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are rumoured to be dating.

    Sobhita Dhulipala has finally broken her silence on her dating rumours with Naga Chaitanya. The Ponniyin Selvan star and the Custody star sparked dating rumours last year. Multiple reports claimed spotting them together and a few photos from their alleged dates have gone viral. While Sobhita and Chaitanya have remained tight-lipped about their rumoured relationship in interviews, the actress addressed rumours about her life while attending a private event in Hyderabad.

    As per a report by FilmiBeat, Sobhita said, “I’m very fortunate of having a chance to work with beautiful films. I’m a classical dancer and I like dancing. To have performed on three AR Rahman songs in Mani Ratnam’s film is a very big thing for me. I am focused on it right now. For people who speak without knowledge, I don’t think I need to answer them. I don’t feel the urge to clarify things when I’m not doing any wrong and it is not my business."

    Advertisement

    “Instead of answering or clarifying things people write with half-knowledge, one must focus on your life, improve it, be calm, and try to be a good person," she added.

    Chaitanya and Sobhita have been dating for “at least six months now," according to a recent report in Hyderabad Times. Apparently, Chaitanya and Sobhita bonded over their “love for Formula 1". “As they spent more time together, their friendship turned into love. They’re very comfortable in each other’s company but don’t want to make anything official yet. Right now, they’re just enjoying getting to know each other better," a source had earlier said.

    On the work front, Sobhita was last seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan 2. The actress has a few projects in the pipeline. This includes Made In Heaven season 2 and The Night Manager season 2. As for Naga Chaitanya, he is preparing for the release of Custody.

    Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

    RELATED NEWS
    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Dishya SharmaDishya Sharma, Chief Sub Editor, is part of the entertainment team at News18. Sh...Read More

    first published: May 09, 2023, 07:26 IST
    last updated: May 09, 2023, 07:39 IST
    Read More