Social Media Influencer Alekhya Harika Looks Stunning In Latest Pics

Alekhya Harika, a social media influencer who rose to fame by making an appearance in the fourth season of the hit reality show Bigg Boss Telugu, has recently garnered a lot of attention. The pretty actress recently posted some of her gorgeous photos to her followers, taking the internet by storm. In the pictures, Alekhya can be seen wearing a shirt with a beautiful red and blue pattern on it. She paired the shirt with a set of well-fitted blue jeans. The actress went with open hair and minimal makeup. The actress looked classy and stunning posing for the photoshoot.

She captioned this picture, “Learn, Rise and Shine" The post received over 41,000 likes. The fans showed their love for this picture by sharing several emoticons. The actress has over 1.6 Million followers on her social media handle.

Alekhya never ceases to surprise her fans with her gorgeous looks. A few weeks back she was seen in her desi avatar. Alekhya wore a red chiffon saree with a golden border and a crimson blouse with golden detailing to go with it. In front of a beautiful sunset, the actress can be seen posing in the middle of the street. Alekhya kept her makeup simple, left her wavy tresses open, and accessorized the look with a pair of white heels. She also wore a matching set of bangles and a pair of hoops that went wonderfully with her attire. The actress captioned the images she posted on her personal Instagram with, “Red outfit is one of my favourite ones from Vellake, which one is yours?"