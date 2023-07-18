Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello Headed For Divorce After 7 Years Of Marriage

Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello, who tied the knot in 2015, have called it quits after seven years of marriage. The couple has separated and is heading for divorce. This announcement comes after speculation regarding the absence of the Modern Family actress’ photos with her husband.

According to the statement shared with Page Six, the couple has asked for privacy as they head towards the ‘difficult decision to divorce’. “We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives." A source told the portal that the two celebrities have gradually drifted apart and have maintained distance to decide on their future.

Fans started speculating that there was trouble in paradise when Sofia was seen enjoying her 51st birthday celebrations in Italy without her husband and wedding ring. They filled her comments with questions like, “Where’s Joe???", “Where’s Joe? I’m worried" and “Where is her husband". Rumours were fueled more when the Rampage actor shared a low-quality photo with Sofia and wrote, “!!Feliz Cumpleaños Sofía!!!". Fans were quick to notice the lack of effort and found it weird and cold coming from him.