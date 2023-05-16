Soha Ali Khan On Her Acting Journey: 'I Went Against My Parent's Will'

Bollywood actress Soha Ali Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and late cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi, said that she defied her parents’ wishes by becoming an actress at the age of 25. Her actor brother, Saif Ali Khan, was likewise taken aback by the choice.

According to media reports, Soha was excellent in her studies, which is why her mother Sharmila Tagore never wanted her to work in films but Soha only wanted to be an actress, therefore she pursued a career in films.

But unfortunately, Soha has only one hit film in her career and it is Rang De Basanti. Soha’s career has been filled with films that mostly receive mixed reviews and she eventually removed herself from the industry.

A few years back, the actress opened up about the same in an interview and said, “When I was 25, I went against my parent’s will and my brother was terrified." She added, ‘Saif said, ‘Parents will now blame me because you came and lived with me in Mumbai, you had a perfectly decent job in a bank and it’s my influence. And you better explain to them that it is your choice!’ Which I did."

Soha further said that while she never planned to be an actress and follow in the footsteps of her mother and brother, her passion for theatre and acting compelled her to quit a secure profession and pursue a career in movies.

Soha made her Bollywood debut with the film Dil Maange More in 2004, which was a disappointment at the box office. Following that, there were some more films that did not do well at the box office including Pyaar Mein Twist, Ahista Ahista, Khoya Khoya Chand, Tum Mile, Life Goes On, Soundtrack, Chaurahain, Mr Joby Carvalho, Charfutiya Chhokre, and 31st October.

Soha’s most recent film was Saheb, Biwi Aur Gangster 3 in 2018, but she has since shifted her focus to OTT as well, where she appears to be finding success. She appeared in two web series last year, Kaun Banega Shikharvati and Hush Hush.