Soha Ali Khan’s Vacation Mood Is Simple, ‘Don’t Worry, Beach Happy'

Soha Ali Khan was recently seen spending some quality time with her family on a vacation. Destination: Maldives. The stunning island became a canvas for Soha to showcase her impeccable fashion sense. Her Instagram entries from this foreign land is nothing short of dreamy. In her latest social media post, Soha Ali Khan transported her fans to the stunning beaches of the Maldives, where she was captured indulging in blissful beachside relaxation. Clad in a stylish pink halter neckline bikini ensemble, Soha was seen “beach happy".

Soha Ali Khan’s fans couldn’t help but shower her with appreciation and admiration in the comments section. “I love the you carry yourself," a fan wrote.

Watch the video:

In another delightful Instagram post, the actress was seen taking a stroll with her husband Kunal Kemmu. Donning a stunning pink bikini accompanied by a stylish white sarong, she was seen having a gala time. “You and me and Vitamin Sea," she wrote in the caption.

In another set of photos, Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu can be seen together at a swimming pool, seemingly in their resort. In these photos, the camera captures the mother-daughter duo facing the water, lost in their thoughts. Soha Ali Khan expresses her profound longing for the vacation through the caption, where she writes, “Take me ‘back’…"

Kunal Kemmu celebrated his 40th birthday in the Maldives with his family. He even posted a picture from there with a caption that read, “Happy Birthday to me. Now let’s make 40 look good."

Work-wise, Soha Ali Khan recently appeared in the web series Hush Hush alongside actors Juhi Chawla, Ayesha Jhulka, Karishma Tanna, Kritika Kamra, and Shahana Goswami. The series marked her latest on-screen venture. Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, was seen in the Zee5 film Kanjoos Makhichoos. He will soon be making his directorial debut with the upcoming film Madgaon Express.