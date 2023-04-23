Sohail Khan Trolled For Carrying Gym Bag To Eid Party, Netizens Ask ‘Why Nautanki Here?’

Salman Khan’s brother Sohail Khan recently marked his attendance at sister Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma’s Eid bash in town. While the actor made his presence felt and posed for the paparazzi, he was trolled for carrying his gym bag for the celebrations. A video of the same has gone viral on Instagram now.

In the video, Sohail Khan can be seen stepping out from his car with a brown duffle bag. He donned a grey shirt which he teamed with a pair of blue denims. He smiled and waved at the paparazzi. While netizens on seeing the video, gushed about his smile and dropped in comments like, “He is so cute n always smiling ❤️", “what a pretty smile", the actor faced massive trolling too.

One of them wrote, “Bag car mein bhi rakh saktey they..why nautanki here." “He could have left his bag in car 🙄🙄," read another one. Meanwhile, one also added, “After a really long time seeing a celebrity holding his own bag 😬."

Have a look at the video :

Apart from Sohail Khan, Salman Khan and Arbaaz Khan also arrived for the party. Kartik Aaryan, Kangana Ranaut, Katrina Kaif, Isabelle Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, and Ayushmann Khurrana along with his wife Tahira Kashyap were also seen at the party. Anil Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Disha Patani, and Ibrahim Ali Khan also marked their presence. The Eid party was no less than a star-studded affair.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sohail seems to be taking a break from work. He was last seen in 2019’s Dabangg 3, reprising his role of Inspector Rohit Sharma in the Prabhu Deva directorial. He also turned producer for Salman’s Radhe. He also had a cameo in Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives in 2020.

