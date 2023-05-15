Sonakshi Sinha Declined Kareena Kapoor's Role In Udta Punjab; Netizens Say 'She Couldn't Have...'

Sonakshi Sinha is currently enjoying the appreciation she is receiving for her portrayal of a police officer in the Amazon Prime Video web series “Dahaad." This role, which marks a departure from her previous work in Bollywood, has brought attention to Sonakshi’s growth as an artist and her evolving choices in the industry.

During an interview with an entertainment portal in 2018, Sonakshi Sinha revealed that there was one role she regretted turning down. She revealed that she was offered the role played by Kareena Kapoor Khan in Udta Punjab, but she declined the offer. She also said that she loved the film and personally called director Abhishek Chaubey and some members of the team to appreciate their work. Kareena played the role of Preet Sahni, a doctor and activist who runs a rehabilitation centre, in the film.

In 2016, the film made headlines due to the controversy surrounding the censor Board. The Board has requested a staggering 94 cuts in the film. Sonakshi had taken to social media to support the film. She wrote,“I really dont know what #UdtaPunjab should be renamed to… But the Censor Board can surely consider the name #UdtaMazaak.".

On a post that is now going viral on Reddit, fans have been saying, while Sonakshi is a good actress, there’s no way she could have pulled off Kareena’s role in the film. “Kareena’s role required a very understated performance which should not fail to leave an impact. Shahid and Alia went through a physical transformation and played with accents. Their characters also had all the sympathies too, but still we remember Dr. Preet. Kareena didn’t let anyone overshadow her but if it was Sonakshi, I’m afraid she would’ve gotten lost in the crowd," wrote one user. One one commented, “Kareena delivered. She performed the role very well. I like Sonakshi, but I am very happy that Kareena ended up with the role."