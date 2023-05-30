Sonakshi Sinha On Shatrughan Sinha's Reaction to Dahaad: 'I Tell Him, Papa Dekh Lo Na' | Exclusive

Sonakshi Sinha recently marked her digital debut with the Amazon Prime Video original series, Dahaad. Her portrayal of a feisty cop belonging to a lower caste in a tiny town in western India brought her wide acclaim and raving reviews. Interestingly, her father, veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, has also belted out a plethora of cop characters in films like Shaitaan (1974), Kotwal Saab (1977), Be-Reham (1980) and Chor Police (1983), among many others.

In an exclusive chat with News18, Sonakshi opens up on her dad’s reaction after watching her play a cop in the web series. “He still hasn’t finished watching Dahaad because he has been travelling so much. But I know for a fact that he has watched four episodes. He’s so excited that he calls me every day and asks me what’s going to happen next. I tell him, ‘Papa, baithke dekh lo na’," she says with a laugh.

Sonakshi had earlier revealed that her father would tell his friends that she would become a police officer. And that, perhaps, is the reason why he’s elated with her work in the show. “I know that he loved it. He’s extremely thrilled because every day he sends me forwarded messages of his friends who messages him and complements the show and me. I know that he’s very proud," she says.

Sonakshi goes on to call him her ‘cheerleader’ and tells us that no matter how busy he is, he leaves no stone unturned to attend the premieres of her films and support her. “He was very happy when he saw the teaser and the trailer. My dad is my biggest fan. He loves everything that I do. When I sent him the teaser, he sent it across to everybody he knows. He’s too cute! No matter what part of the country he’s in, he makes sure that he flies back and attends the screening or the premiere of my films. That makes all my hard work worth it," remarks the 35-year-old.

Known as the face of commercial films, Sonakshi has witnessed tremendous acclaim with Lootera (2013) and now, Dahaad. Was there ever a time when she felt underused as an actor in a acreer spanning 13 years? “Sometimes, I felt so, and sometimes, not so much. But I’m really happy with the fact that people like Reema (Kagti) and Zoya (Akhtar) noticed that and gave me something like Dahaad to play with and show my abilities. I hope more directors and filmmakers approach me with roles and characters like Anjali Bhati that push me to my limit. I’m so grateful to them for doing this," says the actor, who is currently shooting for Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.