Sonakshi Sinha on Playing Cop in Dahaad: 'Why Should Boys Have All the Fun?' | Exclusive

Actor Sonakshi Sinha is all set to mark her digital debut with the web series, Dahaad, the trailer of which was unveiled earlier today (May 3). In a first, Sonakshi Sinha is playing a cop, the fierce and fearless ACP Anjali Bhaati. Interestingly, Sonakshi forayed into films 13 years back with Salman Khan’s Dabangg (2010), where the superstar’s portrayal of a cop changed the representation of police in mainstream cinema. Salman’s Chulbul Panday, also known as Robinhood Panday, was larger-than-life and won the hearts of many and proved to be a trailblazer of sorts.

At the trailer launch event of Dahaad in Mumbai, Sonakshi exclusively tells News18 about playing a cop and how her career has come full circle even though her portrayal of ACP Anjali is poles apart from Chulbul.

She says, “Why should boys have all the fun? We are representing more real and stronger women onscreen today. There are so many stories waiting to be told. Dahaad is just one such story that came to me. I think I got really lucky with this one. As an actor, very rarely do you come by these roles that hit you so bad in your face that just makes you want to do it. As a cop, this is very different from Chulbul Panday."

Onscreen representation of women cops have largely been different from the testosterone pumping alpha male cops. Sharing her thoughts on the same, Sonakshi remarks, “Anjali is very real, very raw and knows what she is doing and what she wants to do and get justice no matter what it takes. She’s that kind of a woman. It was really my honour to be able to play her onscreen."

Hoping to see more and more stories revolving around policewomen, she adds, “Onscreen representation of women cops have actually been very far and few. There’s no one particular character that sticks out right now at the top of my head. But I hope Anjali Bhati becomes that character we refer to when we talk about the portrayal of women cops in Hindi cinema. I hope more people end up saying more stories of such women."

Dahaad is a crime drama that follows sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati and her colleagues in a small town police station. It all starts when a series of women are mysteriously found dead in public bathrooms and she is tasked with the investigation. At first, the deaths appear to be clear-cut suicides but as the cases unravel, Anjali begins to suspect that a serial killer is on the loose. What follows is a game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop as she pieces together evidence before another innocent woman loses her life.

Dahaad is created by Reema Kagti and Zoya Akhtar and is directed by Reema along with Ruchika Oberoi. It is produced by Excel Media & Entertainment and Tiger Baby and executive produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Reema and Zoya. Dahaad also stars Vijay Varma, Gulshan Devaiah, and Sohum Shah in the lead. The eight-episode series is all set to release on May 12 on Amazon Prime Video.

