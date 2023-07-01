Sonakshi Sinha On Teaming Up With Akshay Kumar In Bade Miyan Chote Miyan; 'The Association Has Been Lovely'

Sonakshi Sinha impressed everyone with her acting chops in Reema Kagti’s web series Dahaad. Before that, she played a complex character in Double XL alongside Huma Qureshi. Now the actress is eagerly looking forward to reuniting with Akshay Kumar, with whom she has previously worked in films like Holiday, Rowdy Rathore and Mission Mangal. Sonakshi Sinha will be sharing the screen space with Khiladi Kumar in Bade Miyaan Chote Miyan.

Talking about the same, Sonakshi Sinha was quoted saying, ““It was fun when we teamed up together last time during Mission Mangal. Having worked with Akshay for so many films, when you team up with your former co-star again it is always very exciting. Especially, when they are still the same even after years, you pick up exactly where you have left off. So, yes, the association has been lovely."

Advertisement

She added, “It is an action film. The team has already shared the first look featuring Akshay and Tiger, which made quite an impact. It is an interesting project and I am really happy to be working with Ali for the first time. He is a very sorted director and is very clear with his vision."

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff will be soon seen in the action thriller Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The makers are yet to release the trailer of the film but it has already created a lot of buzz among the fans. Recently, they announced that it will be released next year in Eid.