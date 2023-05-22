Sonakshi Sinha Overwhelmed With Praises For Dahaad; Says 'It's A Good Time For A Woman To Be An Actor'

Actor Sonakshi Sinha says that embraces all the ups and downs in her career as valuable experiences that contribute to her personal and professional growth. From her debut in Dabangg back in 2010 alongside Salman Khan to her recent role as a police officer in the Prime Video series Dahaad, she continues to evolve in her craft. Sonakshi has been praised for portraying the role wit finesse.

However, Sonakshi Sinha doesn’t perceive her journey from Dabangg to Dahaad, her digital debut, as a complete “full circle" just yet. She thinks she is still navigating in a spiral of growth. “It’s not a full circle. ‘Meri jalebi ban rahi hai’. I’m still going around in a spiral. And, I want to keep growing. This is a good place I have reached in 13 years now. Whatever I’ve learned, I’ve learned on the job with the people I’ve worked with, the roles I’ve done and the things I’ve worked on," Sonakshi told PTI during an interview, adding, “Everything teaches you something and whatever experiences I’ve had, whatever work I’ve done… good, bad, ugly, whatever it may be, have all led me to this moment."

Over the past decade, there has been a noticeable shift in the portrayal of women police officers on screen – be it the big screen or OTT. Tabu in Drishyam, Kuttey, and Bholaa, Sanya Malhotra in Kathal, Shefali Shah in the Delhi Crime series, and Raveena Tandon in Aranayak are such examples. As an actress, Sonakshi is of the opinion that these changes were long overdue. She mentioned that it is an excellent time for women actors in the industry, as well-written characters and good content are being produced, making it a fantastic period to be a part of. “It’s actually a really good time for a woman to be an actor in the industry because great characters are being written and there’s such lovely content coming out," she said.

Sonakshi says she is overwhelmed by the positive reception and praise she has received for her portrayal of Anjali Bhaati, the only female police officer in rural Rajasthan, who suspects the presence of a serial killer in Dahaad. “It’s like my debut has happened all over again. I’m getting so many messages and calls from people I haven’t spoken to in a year or so. It’s truly overwhelming, it’s been so good. Even my family loves the show," she added.