Sonakshi Sinha To Priyanka Chopra, 5 Bollywood Divas Who Rocked The Cop Avatar

Bollywood actresses have been shattering stereotypes and breaking barriers in their on-screen depictions, and one such role that has garnered a lot of popularity in recent years is that of a fierce cop. These actresses have demonstrated that they can provide equally compelling and impactful performances as their male counterparts. Here is a list of Bollywood actresses that defied stereotypes by portraying tough cops.

Sonakshi Sinha in Dahaad

Sonakshi Sinha makes her big screen debut in Dahaad as a fearless and invincible cop who takes on the bad guys with ease. Sonakshi, who is known for her uncompromising honesty and no-nonsense demeanour, is an ideal choice for the character of a tough officer. Sinha’s image of a tough cop who fights injustice is both motivating and empowering. Sonakshi’s strong avatar and this new style have wowed fans.

Priyanka Chopra in Jai Gangaajal

Priyanka Chopra is one of Bollywood’s most versatile actresses, and her performance as a police officer in Jai Gangaajal proves it. She plays a tough and no-nonsense cop who takes on crooked politicians and big criminals in the film. The film’s stunning performance by Priyanka Chopra gained her great acclaim.

Tabu in Drishyam

Tabu played a leading women cop in the film Drishyamwho is both gritty and determined. Tabu’s portrayal of a police officer in authority was a welcome shift from the customary portrayal of officers in Bollywood films. Despite entering the scene in the middle, she was praised for playing her character and conveying emotion through her expressions and body language. Tabu’s portrayal of a female police officer was the most intense and iconic.

Rani Mukerji in Mardaani

Rani Mukerji’s portrayal of a tough-as-nails cop in the Mardaani franchise has been nothing short of brilliant. Her on-screen performance has been hailed for its realism and grit, and she has emerged as a role model for young girls who want to make a difference in the world.

Neha Dhupia in A Thursday

Neha Dhupia won a million hearts in the film A Thursday which was released on Disney Plus Hotstar. The actress played the role of ACP Catherine Alvarez, a pregnant female police officer. For those of you who don’t know, Neha Dhupia was 8 months pregnant at the time of the film’s production.