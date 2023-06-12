Sonakshi Sinha's Boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal Tries To Pose Beside Her; Actress Says ‘Waha Jao’, Watch

Sonakshi Sinha recently made heads turn at Madhu Mantena and Ira Trivedi’s wedding ceremony. While posing for the paps she was joined by her close friend and Double XL co-star Huma Qureshi.

Sonakshi’s boyfriend Zaheer Iqbal also stepped out of his car and stood alongside her, however, his girlfriend said, ‘Waha Jao’ with her eyes. Zaheer then stood next to Huma. The trio then posed for the paparazzi. A video of the same has gone viral now.

While Sonakshi looked stunning in a red silk saree with a golden border, Huma on the other hand looked gorgeous in a floral blue lehenga. Zaheer on the other hand looked elegant in a black blazer.

Advertisement

Have a look at the video:

Back in 2022, Huma Qureshi and Sonakshi Sinha worked together in a comedy film Double XL. The film revolved around two plus-size women being constantly body-shamed, who end up proving that dreams matter and challenge the societal norms for beauty.

Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Huma shared talked about the unrealistic beauty standards society has. Huma stated the problem is very deeply ingrained in us. “We look at women’s bodies and use dismissive words. Body shaming erodes somebody’s confidence. When we make a film about it and use our position as actors to create awareness, we start a healthy conversation."