Sonalee Kulkarni And Phulwa Khamkar Pay Ode To Gaarva As It Completes 25 Years

Marathi music album Gaarva composed by Milind Ingle and lyricist Saumitra alias Kishore Kadam is one of the best-selling music albums to date. Kishore Kadam, also known as Saumitra, is also an established actor. This album recently completed 25 years of release on July 19. Actress Sonalee Kulkarni and one of the topmost Marathi choreographers Phulwa Khamkar paid an ode to this moment via their collaborative dance performance. They danced on the titular track Gaarva from the album in a place built near Shivaji Park Sea Face in Mumbai. Both Sonalee and Phulwa pulled off their well-synchronised dance moves for the track. The duo also looked resplendent in pink and green outfits. The serene environment perfectly complements their dance performance. Sonalee shared this clip on Instagram and wrote in the caption that she is in love with this album even after many years of release. Sonalee wrote that she has enjoyed dancing to the tracks of this album in every monsoon season. The Pandu actress tagged Milind Ingle, Kishore Kadam, Phulwa, and Manasi Ingle in the post.

Advertisement

Several users were left mesmerised after watching the dance performance. This was a feeling of nostalgia for the audience, especially the 90’s kids. One of the users expressed the same and wrote that 25 years have gone too fast. Sharvari Jamenis, an accomplished Kathak Dancer, wrote," Loved it". Singer Vishal Mahadik commented with red heart emoticons and wrote," Wao @phulawa Tai & @sonalee18588 To Good".

For those, who have not listened to the Gaarva album, it comprises a total of 7 melodious numbers that are still a hit with the audience. They are-

Gaarva

Rimjhim Dhun

Gaar Vara Ha Bharara

Punha Pavsala Sangayche

Jhada Khali Baslele

Paus Datlela

Gaarva (version 2)

This music album is available on the Youtube channel of Rajshri Marathi and has received more than 7 Million views.