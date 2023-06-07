Sonalee Kulkarni Visits Gingee Fort On Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's 350th Coronation Anniversary

Sonalee Kulkarni is one of the well-known actresses in Marathi cinema. She has proven her acting prowess in films including Miktwaa, Poshter Girl and Tamasha Live, to name a few. The actress also enjoys a huge fan base on social media and always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts.

Sonalee is a traveller and her travel albums are worth being envious of. She recently visited Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s “third capital" on the occasion of his 350th coronation anniversary. On the special occasion, Sonalee gave her fans a tour of Tamil Nadu’s Gingee Fort, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

In the video, Sonalee is seen in her Marathi look. She draped a mustard yellow silk saree, which she paired with a red blouse. The actress chose glam makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun and added gajra to it. She rounded off her look with a heavy traditional necklace, matching earrings and Brahmi nath. In the clip, the actress is seen exploring the whole fort.

Sharing the clip, Sonalee Kulkarni wrote, “High and strong with the throne, Rayagadasam Chaturguni. Of the South, victorious Shiva Raya. Crown of valour. A smouldering, self-sparking spark came to your shelter. Sun palm, ginger, and dawn became saffron. Everyone knows that the first capital of Swarajya is Rajgad and the second capital is Raigad Fort. But today, on the 350th coronation day of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, I am in the third capital of Swarajya. Of course at Gingee! Positioned by the Maharaja as “the most impregnable fort in India" the British called it “Troy of the East"."

Watch the video here: