On the occasion of International Women’s Day on March 8, much like other celebs, Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni also shared a special post on the occasion. Moreover, she also penned a long note, which is currently garnering everyone’s attention.

Sonalee Kulkarni is currently making headlines for her upcoming movie Malaikottai Vaaliban. The actress will be seen portraying the role of Maharani Tarabai. Malaikottai Vaaliban’s movie teaser has been released and received immense love from the viewers.

On this occasion of International Women’s Day, the actress posted some beautiful photos from the sets of Malaikottai Vaaliban. She is seen in an emerald green saree with a golden border and details in the photos. She paired it with a matching blouse. The actress is seen in her Marathi avatar. She chose glam makeup, tied her hair in a high-raised bun and added roses to it. She completed her look with a pair of statement earrings, nath, and matching green bangles. She looked like a queen.

Sharing the stills the actress wrote, “One of the grittiest characters in Indian history, this woman was also called the ‘rainha dos Marathas’ or the ‘Queen of the Marathas’ by the Portuguese. She is Rani Tarabai Bhonsle, the brave daughter-in-law of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and one of India’s greatest medieval monarchs.

“Among the few women in history to save a kingdom by sheer force and willpower, Maharani Tarabai’s unflagging courage and indomitable spirit are to be saluted.

“A woman who witnessed the rise and fall of the Marathas. An indomitable warrior queen who was deeply devoted to her kingdom, Tarabai didn’t just prevent the Maratha Confederacy from disintegrating when it was at its lowest ebb, she played a crucial role in its rise to national power."

“Tarabai single-handedly directed the Maratha resistance against the massive army of Aurangzeb, then the mightiest ruler in the world. I dedicate this women’s day to her and women like her who fight not just for themselves but for their tribe," the actress concluded.

Check out the post:

Seeing the post one of her fans commented “apsara ali" and another one wrote, “Beauty". Many dropped red heart emojis in the comment box.

Malaikottai Vaaliban is an upcoming Malayalam-language period action drama film co-produced and directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery and written by P. S. Rafeeque. The movie is produced by Shibu Baby John under the banners of John & Mary Creative, Century Films, Maxlab Cinemas and Entertainments, and Amen Movie Monastery. The film marks the debut of Sonalee in the Malayalam film industry. In the movie, she will appear alongside superstar Mohanlal. The music for the film is composed by Prashant Pillai.

