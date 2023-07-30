Sonali Bendre, Karisma Kapoor Have a Hum Saath Saath Hain Reunion and Tabu Had the Cutest Reaction

Sonali Bendre and Karisma Kapoor had an impromptu Hum Saath Saath Hai reunion and Tabu had the sweetest reaction. The actress, who were cast opposite Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan respectively, came together on the sets of India’s Best Dancer and decided to dance on the iconic song Mhare Hiwra Main Nache Mor. The actresses packed in the nostalgia as they matched their steps on the song.

Sharing the video, the actresses tagged Tabu and Neelam, who were also seen in the music video, and confessed they missed them while making the video. “Had to remake this one… Reminiscing the g(old) time!♥️♥️ Missed you @tabutiful @neelamkotharisoni ♥️" Sonali wrote. Karisma took to the comments section and also confessed she missed them both.

Tabu took to the comments section and dropped smiling emojis. “" she commented. Fans also took to the comments section and showered the duo with love. “My two favourite actress in one frame! ❤️ it’s really bring back my childhood memories movie hum Saath Saath Hain!" a comment read. “Both actress are still same n gorgeous ❤" added another.