Sexy! Sonali Raut Burns The Internet, Strips Down To A Bralette In Hot Video; Watch

Each time Sonali Raut drops pictures or videos of herself on social media, she leaves everyone gasping for breath. On Thursday too, the actress took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video in which she was seen sizzling in a bralette made up of white pearls. She accessorised her look with matching earrings and kept her makeup minimal. Needless to say, Sonali looked the hottest of all in this video. In the caption of her post, Sonali wrote, “The world is your oyster. It’s up to you to find the pearls!!!"

Soon after the video was shared online, fans rushed to the comments section to compliment the actress. While some called her ‘hottest of all’, others praised her saying ‘prettiest’. Several other social media users also dropped fire and red heart emojis in the comments section. Watch the video here:

Sonali Raut often drops breathtaking pictures or videos on social media. Earlier this month, she was seen flaunting her curves in a plunging neckline dress.