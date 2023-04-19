Trends :Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki JaanHoney SinghSamantha Ruth PrabhuSonam KapoorAishwarya Rai
HOT! Sonali Raut Goes Bold As She Ties Her Bikini Strings on Beach in Sexy Video; Watch

Sonali Raut shows off her enviable hourglass figure as she poses in a hot bikini. Check out her sexy video here

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Last Updated: April 19, 2023, 15:52 IST

Mumbai, India

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut is turning up the heat with her latest Instagram post. The 32-year-old actress shared a sexy video on her social media account and took the internet by storm.

In the brief clip, Sonali seductively walks on a beach wearing a peach string bikini. At one point, she also ties her bottom bikini string in the video before heading for a swim into the sea. Sharing the video, Sonali posted a series of red heart and fire emojis in the caption.

Sonali Raut often grabs headlines for her sexy bikini photos on Instagram. Earlier, she shared a stunning picture of herself in a white lace bikini set.

Sonali Raut became a part of Kingfisher Calendar in 2010. She was just 19 years old when she featured in the Kingfisher Calendar. She made her acting debut with romantic-thriller film The Xpose in 2014 opposite Himesh Reshammiya and Yo Yo Honey Singh in a lead role. She participated in Bigg Boss season 8 and entertained the viewers with her quirky and outspoken personality.

In 2016, Sonali appeared in the film Great Grand Masti in which she played Shiney. She was also seen in an item song of the film “Lipstick Laga Ke". She also worked in the web series Dangerous, which starred Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu. The series was directed by Bhushan Patel and produced by Mika Singh.

