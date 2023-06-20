HOT! Sonali Raut Turns Up The Heat Wearing A Racy Bikini In Pool, Sexy Video Goes Viral; Watch

Bigg Boss fame Sonali Raut sure knows how to heat up social media. The 32-year-old actress is breaking the internet with her sexy pool video, which has sent her followers into a frenzy.

In the hot video, Sonali, who made her Bollywood debut with The Xpose opposite Himesh Reshammiya, can be seen chilling in a pool wearing a very racy leopard print bikini. She flaunts her enviable curves in the two pieces teamed with a stylish pair of goggles. Sharing the sexy video, Sonali wrote, “Behave like rain and fall for me."

Earlier, Sonali Raut showed off her sexy curves in a tiny bikini. The Bigg Boss fame bared it all in a sexy video. The video showed Sonali take a walk on a beach wearing a pink backless bikini. She looked super hot as she turned and looked dramatically into the camera. She simply captioned the video: “Mermaid".

Sonali Raut may not have done too many films but she is quite popular on social media. The Bollywood actress often sends the internet into a frenzy with her sexy photo shoots and behind-the-scenes videos.