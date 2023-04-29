Sonam Bajwa Opens Up About 'Pretty Face' Tag, 'Khoobsurti Kitne Time Tak Rahegi?'

Punjabi heartthrob, Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. She often shares her stunning pictures online, leaving netizens completely impressed. Not only that, Sonam Is also a brilliant actress who has proven herself through hits like Guddiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaran. She recently spoke about the ‘pretty face’ tag that was given to her and how she changed that perception about her.

In an interview with Siddarth Kannan, Sonam Bajwa shared, “I want to do a lot as an actor, I have not been offered that kind of scripts. If I look back at my journey, a lot of people thought ‘She is just a pretty face, she cannot even act.’ Industry people felt that and said that. With all my heart I prayed and asked god to give me that one film which will shift people’s focus from how I look to how I perform and that happened. I did Guddiyan Patole, Ardab Mutiyaran in 2019. Both the films were commercially successful and people appreciated my work. They were female-centric films. It changed the course of cinema in Punjab and then I got the respect as an actor, which I really wanted."

She added, “From there, I have a lot to do. With time people get to know about your real self. Because I don’t have any agenda that I want to show off this or that. I want to do acting all my life. Kooburati kitne time tak rahegi (How long will beauty last?). In our industry, on women, the clock is ticking a lot faster than men."

On the work front, Sonam participated in the Femina Miss India contest in 2012. She started her acting career in 2013 with the Punjabi film Best Of Luck. She played the leading female role in the 2014 film Punjab 1984 and won the PTC Punjabi Film Awards for Best Actress in 2020 for Ardab Mutiyaran. She has also appeared in the Tamil romantic comedy Kappal in 2014.

The actress recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, and Nora Fatehi for ‘The Entertainers’ tour in the US. Next, she has ‘Carry On Jatta 3’ with Gippy Grewal in her pipeline. The film is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Humble Motion Pictures. It is a sequel to the Carry On Jatta 2 and also stars Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti, Jaswinder Bhalla among others.

