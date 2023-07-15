Sonam Bajwa Reveals Turning Down Bollywood Films, Says 'I Do Not Want To...'| Exclusive

Sonam Bajwa began her acting career with Best Of Luck a decade back and has emerged as one of the most popular and defining faces of modern Punjabi cinema. Her latest release, Carry On Jatta 3, co-starring Gippy Grewal has become a raging blockbuster at the box office and is all set to cross the Rs 50 crore mark. Apart from commercial potboilers, she has also headlined films like Guddiyan Patole and Ardab Mutiyaran, which has redefined the narrative pertaining to women-led content in the Punjabi film industry.

Despite a luminous career in Pollywood and a massive global fandom, Sonam is yet to be seen in a Hindi film. In an exclusive chat with News18, she reveals that she has been receiving a lot of offers from the Hindi film industry but isn’t in the mood to make a rushed decision. Talking about how she doesn’t want to disappoint her core Punjabi audiences, she says, “Offers have been coming my way but it will happen when it’s meant to happen. I don’t want to do things here just because I should. I want to do something very, very nice because I’m also representing the Punjabi film industry. So, I know that my fans expect a lot out of me and I want to do justice to them when I come in as a Punjabi film actor."

Advertisement

But is she happy with the kind of Bollywood offers that are coming to her? “I’ve met people here but sometimes, the films they brought to me didn’t work out because of dates. At other times, I felt it wasn’t the right film to make my Bollywood debut with. I’m an actor who wants to do really good work and roles whether that’s coming from the Hindi, the Punjabi or the south film industry," she states.

In March this year, Sonam joined Bollywood actors Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy, Nora Fatehi and Aparshakti Khurana for The Entertainers, a star-studded tour that took place across North America. For Sonam, it was a memorable and ‘one-of-a-kind’ experience. “I always knew that performing live is going to be one experience that will stay with me. All my co-stars are singers and I would always ask them, how does it feel to perform live? They had their own experiences and stories to share and told me how fun it is to be performing before a live audience and that it’s a completely different high," she remarks.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 33-year-old further adds, “I’ve been to their concerts while promoting films with them but I never performed. As an actor, the only way I can perform live in front of my audiences and fans is either by doing a play or performing a dance set to the songs they love from my films. So, that way, The Entertainers was a wonderful opportunity."