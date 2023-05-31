Sonam Bajwa Says She Was Scared To Do Kissing Scenes In Bollywood, Wondered 'Is My Family Going To...'

Sonam Bajwa, the charismatic and talented actress, has carved a prominent place for herself in the Punjabi film industry since her debut with 2013’s Best Of Luck. Since then, she has given several successful projects, including in the South and Bollywood film industry. In a recent interview with Film Companion, the actress expressed her concerns regarding certain opportunities in Bollywood, stating that she declined them considering the acceptance of such roles by the Punjabi audience. She explained that she was hesitant about performing a kissing scene in a film due to uncertainties about people’s reactions.

Sonam wondered, “How are these people who have made me who I am today, are they going to relate to it? Are they going to understand this is for the script? Is my family going to understand that this is for a film?"

Interestingly, when Sonam Bajwa discussed the matter with her parents a couple of years later, she was pleasantly surprised by their response. She shared that they were supportive, “They were like, ‘Yes, if it’s for a film, it’s fine’. And I was so shocked."

She admitted to feeling shy about discussing such matters with her parents, but their understanding and casual attitude surprised her. They reassured her that there was no issue as long as it was for the purpose of acting in a film.

While Sonam Bajwa predominantly established herself in the Punjabi film industry, she recently shared an interesting anecdote about auditioning for the lead role in the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Happy New Year. The role eventually went to Deepika Padukone but Bajwa revealed that she was asked to perform on Chikni Chameli during the audition.

Sonam’s most recent film is Godday Godday Chaa, in which she shares the screen with Tania, Gitaj Bindrakhia and Gurjazz. The film was released in theatres on May 26 has garnered attention from audiences and emerged as a box office hit, grossing over Rs 5 crore in its opening weekend.

Additionally, Sonam Bajwa is set to appear in the comedy sequel Carry On Jatta 3, alongside Gippy Grewal. The film also features a talented ensemble cast including Gurpreet Ghuggi, Binnu Dhillon, Nasir Chinyoti and Jaswinder Bhalla.