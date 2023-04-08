Sonam Bajwa Sizzles In a Sexy Red Backless Outfit In Her Latest Shower Pics; DARE NOT TO MISS!

Punjabi heartthrob, Sonam Bajwa’s Instagram handle is a treat for her fans. She often shares her stunning pictures online, leaving netizens completely impressed. Once again, Sonam has left everyone gasping for breath with her latest photoshoot.

On Saturday, Sonam Bajwa took to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures in which she was seen posing under a running shower. She sported a sexy backless red outfit and looked gorgeous as ever. The actress added bold red lip shade for her look and ditched accessories.

Needless to say, the pictures are now setting fire to social media and have left the actress’ fans gasping for breath. The comment section of her post is flooded with red heart and fire emojis. Bollywood diva Disha Patani also wrote, ‘Smoking’ along with several fire emojis. While one of the fans called her ‘new crush’, another user wrote, “Shower se bhai garmi km nhi hoti ❤". “You blessed my feed today," a third comment read. Check out Sonam Bajwa’s pictures here:

This is not the first time that Sonam Bajwa has shared smoking hot pictures on social media. Just a couple of days back, she shared another series of pictures in which she was seen chilling on the seaside in a beige sequin outfit. “This evening was surreal ✨ so beautifully captured by @aviraj and Believe it or not these pictures are absolutely raw, untouched and unedited. This entire shoot we decided to stick to this approach and I am so glad we chose that ," she wrote in the caption.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Bajwa recently joined Akshay Kumar, Disha Patani, Mouni Roy and Nora Fatehi for ‘The Entertainers’ tour in the US. She will be next seen in Carry On Jatta 3 with Gippy Grewal.

