Sonam Kapoor Calls Anand Ahuja 'Most Incredible Father', Drops His Aww-Dorable Video With Son Vayu

Sonam Kapoor melted hearts on Father’s Day as she shared a heartwarming video featuring her husband Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The actress took to Instagram to celebrate the special day, capturing beautiful moments of fatherhood. Anand Ahuja also shared a photo with his son on social media.

In the heartwarming video, Sonam Kapoor showcased snippets of Anand Ahuja’s loving interactions with Vayu. From playful moments to tender cuddles, the footage captured the beautiful bond they share as father and son. The video was a tribute to Anand’s role as a parent. She calls him the most incredible father. “To the most incredible father in the world…Thank you for being your best self so I can be mine, and thank you for giving Vayu a childhood filled with so much love and adventure… You’re my inspiration and my anchor @anandahuja. Happy Fathers’ Day! Love you the most in the world! #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents". However, the actress later deleted the video.

Take a look at the screenshots here:

Anand Ahuja took to his social handle and shared a photo in which he is helping Vayu to walk. He writes, “you should never quit; and you should never try to explain…" #EverydayPhenomenal #VayusParents"

Take a look here:

Many other celebrities including Bipasha Basu, Twinkle Khanna, Kareena Kapoor Khan also celebrated this day. Shilpa Shetty also dropped a video featuring Raj Kundra and their children. Bipasha wrote a heartfelt note for Karan Singh Grover.