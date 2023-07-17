Sonam Kapoor Channels Inner Girl Boss In Black Pantsuit As She Gets Papped At Airport; Watch

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again proved her impeccable style as she was spotted at the airport giving us major boss vibes in a stunning black pantsuit. The actress‘s look immediately captured her fans’ attention. The video has been circulating on social media.

In the video, shared by Viral Bhayani, Sonam Kapoor can be seen walking toward her car. Her black pantsuit, tailored to perfection, accentuated her slim silhouette. She paired the look with open hair, and minimal makeup. Fans were complimenting her look. One of the fans wrote, “Her fashion stylist deserves an award because no one can imitate her styling." Another wrote, “Truly, she is the fashion queen of bollywood. PERIOD !!"

Watch the video here:

On Sunday, Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja were among the notable attendees at the Wimbledon finals. Even Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and their mother Dr Madhu Chopra were spotted at the event. For the match, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja were dressed to the nines. Sonam, styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor, was seen in a fully checkered trench by Burberry. She paired her outfit with black heels, stockings and sunglasses for a royal look. Keeping her hair tied into a sleek bun, Sonam Kapoor carried a stylish black handbag to complete her look. Anand Ahuja, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a formal suit for the thrilling match.