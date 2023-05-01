Sonam Kapoor Gets Brutally Trolled for 'Weirdest' Ramp Walk; Video Goes Viral; Watch

Ahead of her spoken performance at King Charles III’s coronation concert on May 7, an old video of Sonam Kapoor walking ramp at a fashion show is going viral on social media. A user shared the video on Reddit and sarcastically captioned it: “Sonam at king Charles coronation."

While some wondered if it was an actual footage from King Charles’ coronation concert, others trolled Sonam for “the weirdest" ramp walk. Netizens were amused with the fact that Sonam was constantly twirling on the ramp. One user wrote, “Wait is this real or from some other fashion show?" Someone replied, “Fashion show, coronation on May 6th." The user said, “Oh ok, thanx. Got scared for a second that she actually did this during the coronation." Another user commented, “Legend has it she is still twirling somewhere in London."

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor will be attending King Charles’s coronation. The event is expected to be a star-studded event as many big names will be marking their presence. Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger will join the coronation ceremony on Sunday, May 7 at Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles.

BBC report claims that Sonam Kapoor will also appear on the stage to deliver a spoken word performance. Speaking to BBC, Sonam said, “I am honoured to join the Commonwealth virtual choir, celebrating His Majesty’s love for music and art. It’s a momentous occasion that signifies a commitment to a positive, inclusive, and optimistic future for the United Kingdom, with the choir’s music paying tribute to the royal legacy and promoting unity, peace, and joy."

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor will next be seen in Shome Makhija’s directorial Blind, which also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey.

