Sonam Kapoor Gives Tour of Her Massive Sasural; Take A Look At Her Grand Chandelier, Spacious Rooms

Sonam Kapoor recently made her way to her in-laws’ house in Delhi with her baby son Vayu. She took to Instagram to reveal that it was her son Vayu’s first visit to the house and they were joined by her husband Anand Ahuja and her parents-in-law. Sharing details about Vayu’s first visit, Sonam shared photos of her luxurious Delhi house.

“Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja With the help of exceptionally talented @__8.00am #karanflowerboy @theladdoowala @indusculinary. PS this is not an ad or a barter post this is a thank you for a job exceptionally done and a nod of appreciation to a wonder ful team of professionals! (sic)" she wrote while sharing pictures of a massive hall featuring a grand chandelier, a see-through ceiling, a spacious hall, and more.

Sonam’s mother-in-law Priya also expressed her excitement about meeting her grandson Vayu. She took to the comments section and wrote, “Loving every moment with Vayu. Can’t thank God enough, Full of Gratitude & Love."

Advertisement

Sonam gave birth to Vayu back in 2022. On the work front, she will soon be seen in Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘Blind’. Speaking about the project, Sonam had earlier told PTI, “Honestly, It’s been a nice break. I’ve been doing this since I was so young, but I now want to come back and start getting into things again. I did a film right before I got pregnant, now it’s releasing. I’m dying to get back on set because that’s what I’ve done most of my adult life. My film is going to come out soon. Sujoy (Sujoy Ghosh) is the creative producer. It’s a thriller and I’m excited for people to see it."

Blind is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 Korean action thriller. The movie will also star Purab Kohli and Vinay Pathak as pivotal characters. The story revolves around a woman who loses her sight after a car accident, only to find her other senses develop, which enable her to team with the police in an ongoing investigation. The movie has been shot in Glasgow.

Read all the Latest Movies News, Entertainment News