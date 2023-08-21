Sonam Kapoor Holds Vayu Close As She Shares Glimpses From His First Birthday Celebration; Photos

Sonam Kapoor welcomed a baby boy Vayu last year with her husband Ahuja. Time and again, the proud parents often share glimpses of their little one, the latest being on Father’s Day. As Vayu turned 1 yesterday, the doting mother penned a heartfelt note for him in which she expressed her gratitude to the universe for giving her the opportunity to embrace motherhood.

On Monday, Sonam Kapoor took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Vayu’s first birthday celebration. The slides consisted of photographs featuring Sonam Kapoor, in an exquisite Indian outfit holding Vayu with a smile plastered across her face, a family group picture with her in-laws and Anil Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, snaps of birthday decorations and Ganesha idols and much more. She penned the caption, " Our Vayu turned 1 yesterday. We did a lovely puja and lunch with family. Thank you so much to the universe for giving us our blessing. #everydayphenomenal #vayusparents Special thanks to @ranipinklove for making a beautiful themed puja and lunch .. love you Also thank you to @kavitasinghinteriors for the beautiful mandir she’s given us. @feathertreebyaviraj @aviraj ."

