Sonam Kapoor Hosts Grand Birthday Bash In London; Enjoys Champagne, Cake With Hubby And Friends

Sonam Kapoor has turned a year older and she celebrated her special day with son Vayu, hubby Anand Ahuja, and friends. The actress, who got wishes from everyone, gave her fans a glimpse into her fun-filled birthday bash. She took to her social media handle to share photos capturing precious moments with her adorable son Vayu, husband, and a close-knit circle of friends.

In the photos, Sonam Kapoor is seen having a gala time with everyone. She is cutting the cake while everyone else is singing a song for her. The actress also shared a photo in which she is holding her son Vayu close. Well, Sonam is known for her grace and style and looks stunning in a red colour floor length dress. To complete the look, she is wearing a gold dangler with a flower design on it and left her hair open. However, her makeup is kept subtle. “My two beautiful boys, friends, cake, champagne, oysters, caviar and the perfect summer day! What more can a girl in red dress ask for her birthday. Thank you to everyone who wished me and to the universe for giving so bountifully," reads her caption.

Take a look here:

As soon as she shared the photos, fans also wished her. One of the fans wrote, “Vayu’s mom the prettiest." Another wrote, “Happy Birthday My favourite one and so beautiful you are my crush Always."