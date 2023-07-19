Sonam Kapoor Is Back To Duty But She Misses Her Two 'Leos' -- Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in the bay and she seems to be back at work at well. The actress, who returned to the screen after a long break with Blind, was spotted touching down in Mumbai on Tuesday. A day after reaching, she seems to be on sets of a shoot. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed she was seated in front of the mirror, getting ready to face the camera.
In the video, Sonam’s team members were seen getting her ready. While she expressed her gratitude towards the two, she admitted she misses her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Anand reposted the video.
On the work front, Sonam was recently made her comeback with the film, Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The film released on July 7 and received mixed reviews.
News18’s review of the film reads: “Blind has a novel-like vibe to it. An element of coldness, uncertainty and discomfort looms large over the narrative. The makers make use of lots of grey to convey the gloomy mood and tone of the story and Gia’s (Sonam Kapoor) dejected and miserable state of mind."
“Sonam diligently slips under the skin of Gia, a blind ex-cop. She sheds off all the sheen and glamour and plays the part earnestly," the review added. “She manages to bring a subtle charm to her character even as Gia struggles and craves for an easier way of life. Though some of the emotionally intense scenes doesn’t quite see her hitting the right notes, Blind will remain her most impactful and impressionable performance after Raanjhanaa. It might also just be the beginning of a new chapter for the actor," the review mentioned.