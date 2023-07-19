Sonam Kapoor Is Back To Duty But She Misses Her Two 'Leos' -- Anand Ahuja and Vayu

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in the bay and she seems to be back at work at well. The actress, who returned to the screen after a long break with Blind, was spotted touching down in Mumbai on Tuesday. A day after reaching, she seems to be on sets of a shoot. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the actress revealed she was seated in front of the mirror, getting ready to face the camera.

In the video, Sonam’s team members were seen getting her ready. While she expressed her gratitude towards the two, she admitted she misses her husband Anand Ahuja and their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja. Anand reposted the video.

On the work front, Sonam was recently made her comeback with the film, Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, the film also starred Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, and Lillete Dubey in important roles. The film released on July 7 and received mixed reviews.