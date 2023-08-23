Sonam Kapoor Reacts As Mommy Sunita Kapoor Calls Grandson Vayu Her ‘Biggest Blessing'

Sonam Kapoor’s baby boy Vayu recently celebrated his first birthday. The actress welcomed the bundle of sunshine last year with hubby Anand Ahuja. Now Sonam’s mom Sunita Kapoor has penned a heartwarming note expressing her joy on becoming a grandmother on Vayu’s first birthday.

Sharing a bundle of happy moments with her grandson, Sunita wrote, “As I grew older I thought the best years of my life were over, but when I held my Vayu in my arms , I realised my best years had just started. Happiest birthday to our biggest blessing.. may god always protect you my angel ❤️❤️❤️ Love you , love you and love you even more ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier this week, Sonam took to her Instagram handle and dropped a bunch of pictures from Vayu’s first birthday celebration. The slides consisted of photographs featuring Sonam Kapoor, in an exquisite Indian outfit holding Vayu with a smile plastered across her face, a family group picture with her in-laws and Anil Kapoor, Sunita Ahuja, snaps of birthday decorations and Ganesha idols and much more.