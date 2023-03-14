Sonam Kapoor Shares Pics from Perfect Weekend With Family In London; Gives Sneak Peek of Vayu's Face

Sonam Kapoor spent some quality time with her husband Anand Ahuja along and son Vayu in London. The actress dropped a series of pictures on Instagram where she is seen enjoying her weekend with friends and some amazing British food. The actress is on a break from her acting career to care for her infant. In the pictures, we can also spot Sonam and Anand showering their love on Vayu. “Weekend in Notting Hill with the new addition to our little fam,” the actress wrote in the caption.

Sonam is seen gorging on some lavish meals and desserts. In one picture, Sonam is posing on the streets with Vayu in the pram. The actress is dressed in a black coat and trousers, with a pair of sneakers and glasses. While the photo was just too adorable, fans could not hold back their reaction after learning just how expensive the stroller was. “Lucky kids who are rolling through Dior.” Another pointed out that the stroller cost $4900.

In one photo, Sonam was seen reading a storybook to her son in the comfort of their bed. The actress was seen wearing a white polka-dot loungewear set with a clean bun. Vayu, on the other hand, is dressed cutely in a printed jumpsuit. The mother-son duo looked adorable.

Anand Ahuja dropped his reaction in the comment section of the post and wrote, “How to describe this feeling and the appreciation for you and your magic Sonam Kapoor." The actress's Veere Di Wedding co-star, and friend Kareena Kapoor Khan, was also very excited to see the picture. “The paper dolls by Julia Donaldson. The best awe,” Kareena wrote.

Sonam’s mother, Sunita Kapoor, and cousin, Shanaya Kapoor, showered their love on the post with a few red heart emojis.

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed their son Vayu in August last year. Sonam occasionally shares glimpses of her time spent with her son on social media.

On the work front, the actress will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's action thriller film Blind, which will be directed by Shome Makhija. The plot revolves around a blind police officer on the hunt for a serial killer.

