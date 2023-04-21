Sonam Kapoor Slips Into Sari To Watch IPL Match With Apple CEO Tim Cook And Hubby Anand Ahuja; See Pics

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been grabbing headlines ever since he arrived in India. He has been seen marking his presence at many important events. Recently, he was also seen enjoying an IPL match with Sonam Kapoor and her husband Anand Ahuja. She shared the pictures on her social media handle.

The Bollywood diva chose a beautiful sari for her day out with the tech honcho. With her tresses tied in a neat bun, Sonam looked stunning in an anarkali. She can be seen having a good time as she enjoys the match between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders with Apple CEO and husband Anand Ahuja. Sharing their photos, Sonam wrote in the caption, “Tim Cook and entire @apple team - we hope you’ve had a lovely stay here and leave encouraged and positive on Apple’s outlook in the country. We’re so grateful for the care and attention you’ve given to creating your signature world class experience here (folded hands emoji) @anandahuja." Tim tweeted after Sonam also shared the pictures on Twitter, “Thank you so much for an unforgettable evening!"

Tim Cook is in India to attend the opening of the country’s first Apple Store in Mumbai. After spending time in Mumbai, he was in Delhi to open another Apple Store in Saket.

Take a look at the pictures here:

Recently, the actress shared a series of pictures of her Sasural. Fans were amazed to see the beautiful house. The actress wrote, “Welcoming our darling Vayu home to delhi… @priya27ahuja @ase_msb @anandahuja #harishahuja."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam Kapoor was last seen in a cameo in Netflix’s thriller AK vs AK, starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap. She was also seen in The Zoya Factor, co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Angad Bedi. She will be next seen in Shome Makhija’s Blind. This will be her first film since motherhood. The actress gave birth to a son, Vayu, in August last year.

