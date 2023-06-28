Sonam Kapoor To Attend UK PM Rishi Sunak's Reception As India's Representative During UK-India Week

Sonam Kapoor recently attended King Charles’s coronation in London, where she’s settled with hubby Anand Ahuja and son Vayu. The event was a star-studded event and many big names marked their presence, including Tom Cruise and Pussycat Dolls’ Nicole Scherzinger, held at the Windsor Castle, a day after the historic coronation of King Charles. Not only did she attend, she also got to deliver a speech at the do.

Now, Sonam has received an invitation from the UK Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, to attend a reception during UK-India Week 2023. The reception will be held at the Prime Minister’s official residence and office on 10 Downing Street. The event is part of the India Global Forum’s flagship event, UK-India Week, taking place from 26th to 30th June in London. Sonam will be attending the reception on Wednesday and will discuss India’s cultural influence worldwide.